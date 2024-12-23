Manchester United register unwanted Premier League record after 0-3 loss against Bournemouth at home

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manchester United suffered their 7th league defeat before the Boxing Day fixture

Manchester United were stunned by Bournemouth at home with a shock 0-3 loss on Sunday, December 22. The famous English club's poor run of form also produced another embarrassing and unwanted Premier League record going into the Boxing Day fixture.

With just 6 wins in their first 17 league games, the Red Devils find themselves in the 13th position in the points table, in the bottom half for the first time in the Premier League era. Earlier this week, the 19-time English champions were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-3 thriller, adding more woes to Ruben Amorim's short reign.

Manchester United conceded their first goal from an indirect free kick from Ryan Christie to Dean Huijsen. That was their 17th goal conceded from dead-ball situations in 2024, the most by any team in the English Premier League era.

Amorim hits out at goals from free kicks and penalties after the defeat at Old Trafford and demanded more from his players going into the Boxing Day fixture.

"It's really hard especially if you saw the game," Amorim told BBC Match of the Day. "We concede one foul and then a goal. We were winning second balls and creating chances. We conceded a penalty and then the third goal. It was really hard for the fans. We have to go again next game.

"We have a lot of situations where they managed to score a little bit similar to Tottenham. It's really hard on everyone in the stadium. We have to fight this moment.

"We have to maintain the calm when you suffer a goal. It was similar in the last match. The players need to understand the game has different moments. I always expected [job to be tough], especially in these busy months. We are ready to face the challenge."

Manchester United next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away in their next game on December 26. The Wolves stunned Leicester City 3-0 away in their latest game on Sunday but remain in the relegation zone.