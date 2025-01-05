Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. 'Manchester United players are afraid': Ruben Amorim reveals anxiety ahead of Liverpool clash

'Manchester United players are afraid': Ruben Amorim reveals anxiety ahead of Liverpool clash

"Of course there is a lot of pressure. For me, it's more the pride and also the performance. It's harder when we don't perform well. The only thing that can help me is training with the players," Ruben Amorim said ahead of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on January 5.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 05, 2025 12:56 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 13:25 IST
Ruben Amorim
Image Source : GETTY Rasmus Hojlund and Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford on December 22, 2024

Manchester United are set to face their biggest test of the season as they take on Liverpool away in the 20th gameweek of the English Premier League on Sunday, January 5. Manager Ruben Amorim shocked the Red Devils fans by revealing 'anxiety and fear' among his players ahead of the biggest football derby in England.

With just 6 wins in the first 19 games, Manchester United find themselves in the 14th position in the Premier League points table. Amorim arrived at Old Trafford in November but was not able to turn the sinking ship with just 4 wins in 11 overall matches. 

The 19-time English champions are now just 7 points adrift of the relegation zone and next take on Liverpool, who are dominating the season by 5 points clear at the top. Manchester United have failed to score in their last games at Anfield and need something incredible to walk away with a point on Sunday.

When sked about the players' midset in the pre-match press conference, Manchester United's manager revealed the lack of motivation among the players. He added that the players are took afraid to play football at the moment and asked his senior leaders to step up. 

"The players are anxious, and sometimes afraid on the pitch," Ruben Amorim said.

"We have to cope with that. We need the leaders to step up to help the other guys and I'm the most responsible person here to improve the performances. You can see the players are trying, sometimes too anxious, too afraid to play football because this is a difficult moment and we will help the players to be better."

Amorim also revealed the pressure he didn't expect before arriving in Manchester two months ago. The Portuguese coach said it's hard to cope with bad performances as his side fight to avoid relegation this season.

Related Stories
Novak Djokovic's historic Olympic gold to Rafael Nadal's retirement, top 5 moments in sports in 2024

Novak Djokovic's historic Olympic gold to Rafael Nadal's retirement, top 5 moments in sports in 2024

Messi or Ronaldo? 2024 Ballon d'Or winner gives his verdict on eternal football debate

Messi or Ronaldo? 2024 Ballon d'Or winner gives his verdict on eternal football debate

Mohamed Salah achieves major milestone, surpasses David Beckham, Bruno Fernandes in EPL records

Mohamed Salah achieves major milestone, surpasses David Beckham, Bruno Fernandes in EPL records

"Of course, there is a lot of pressure. For me, it's more the pride and also the performance. It's harder when we don't perform well," Ruben added.

"When I arrived I explained everything before, even when you guys were talking after Everton about the top four, I explained I was expecting this but it's hard to cope with all the problems and the bad performances and the losses. It's really hard.

"The only thing that can help me is training with the players. And I also have my family now here so it's so different and that can help me a lot."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement