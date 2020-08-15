Manchester City vs Lyon Champions League Live Streaming: Watch MAN City vs LYO live match online on SonyLIV

Image Source : AP IMAGE Manchester City vs Lyon Champions League Live Streaming: Watch MAN City vs LYO live match online on

Manchester City vs Lyon Champions League Live Streaming: The one major trophy Manchester City have not won since their influx of investment from Abu Dhabi in 2008 is the European Cup. And Pep Guardiola's side will have to try to reach the semifinals for only the second time with Sergio Aguero still sidelined, recovering from knee surgery. While City ousted record 13-time champion Real Madrid in the pandemic-delayed quarterfinal, Lyon qualified for the unique last eight mini-tournament by beating Italian champion Juventus. Lyon has forward Memphis Depay fit again after a cruciate ligament injury. In the group stage last season, Lyon was unbeaten against City —- winning away at the English Premier League club and drawing at home. Here are the details of when and where to watch MAN City vs Lyon live football match online and on television.

Manchester City vs Lyon Champions League Live Streaming

When is the Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon?

The Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon will take place on Sunday, August 16.

What are the timings of Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon?

The Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon being played?

The Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon will be played at the Estádio da Luz.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon?

The Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon?

The Champions League quarterfinal Manchester City vs Lyon will live stream on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

