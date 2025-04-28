Liverpool crowned Premier League champions, equal Manchester United's legendary record Liverpool scripted history, as the side defeated Spurs to clinch the Premier League title. This was the club's second Premier League title, and their 20th league title equalling the record of Manchester United.

Liverpool FC have been named Premier League champions after their emphatic 5-1 win against Tottenham. Both sides locked horns at Anfield on Sunday, April 27, and after a flurry of goals by Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Mohammad Salah, and an own goal by Destiny Udogie, Liverpool emerged victorious against Spurs.

It is worth noting that the win propelled the side to 82 points in the table, well above second place Arsenal, who have 67 points to their name. Interestingly, Liverpool won 25 of the 34 matches that they played in the PL season, drawing seven and losing on just two occasions.

A near-perfect season in the league for Arne Slot, and the club has matched the legendary record of Manchester United with 20 league titles. Furthermore, Salah scripted history, as his goal against Spurs was the 185th of his Premier League career, making him the league's top-scoring foreign player.

After the win, club manager Arne Slot took centre stage and expressed his delight, revealing what the win means for him and the club. "It was clear we couldn't lose this game. Everyone on the bus said there's no way we're going to lose this game,” Slot told Sky Sports.

"They always find a way to win. Incredibly proud, not only of the players but also of the people standing here, sport directors, my staff members, we should give them a big round of applause. Let's forget it's the second in 35 years, it's the second in five years,” he added.

Furthermore, Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk also shared his thoughts on their 20th title win as well. "This is the most beautiful club in the world. We deserve this. We are going to enjoy the next couple of weeks and take it in, I was desperate to win it for [the fans] and all the fans around the world, and for us as well,” Van Dijk said.