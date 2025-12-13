Lionel Messi unveils his 70-foot statue, meets Shah Rukh Khan with broad smile in marquee event: Watch Messi virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue in Kolkata, thanking fans in Spanish. Shah Rukh Khan later met the football icon, shared a brief chat, and got an autograph signed for his son Abram during the event.

Kolkata:

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain, Lionel Messi, virtually unveiled a 70-foot statue of himself at Lake Town in Kolkata during an event hosted by minister Sujit Bose at the Hyatt Regency. Messi addressed those present, thanking everyone with a “Muchas Gracias” before continuing his remarks in Spanish.

Shortly after the unveiling, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan met the football icon. Messi greeted him with a broad smile and also signed an autograph for Khan’s son, Abram. The two were seen exchanging a few words, while Shah Rukh Khan also met and greeted Luis Suarez and Rodrygo de Paul, who attended the event.

Sanjiv Goenka meets Messi

RPSG owner, who also owns Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, also met Messi during the event. He is also one of the key sponsors of the event. During the meet and greet, Goenka also gifted a small Sa Re Ga Ma caravan to the legendary footballer, which featured songs of Lata Mangeshkar, Mukesh, Md Rafique, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

The exhibition match began in Kolkata

An all-star exhibition match between Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour began in Kolkata. Several former footballers, including Shilton Pal, Arnab, Lalkamal Bhuamik and Mohammed Rafique, among many others, are part of the match being played at the Salt Lake Stadium. Meanwhile, ahead of the game, local singer Anik Dar performed for the crowd before Ravindra Sangeet was played. Messi will soon reach the stadium along with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

