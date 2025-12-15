Lionel Messi to not leave India today, Argentine legend to visit another state Lionel Messi took part in a special event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as part of his third day of the GOAT India tour. Messi will now be staying in India for another night and will travel to another state.

New Delhi:

Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour is not over yet as the Argentine legend will be staying in India for another day, sources confirmed.

Messi took part in a special event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, December 15, along with fellow football stars Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, during the final day of his GOAT India tour.

However, he will now be staying in India for another day and will travel to Vantara in Gujarat along with Suarez. The two will be staying in Vantara as Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani will be hosting them, sources confirmed. Messi was set to leave India on the late December 15 night or early December 16 morning and will now spend another night in India.

Messi graces Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Argentine legend graced the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as part of his GOAT India tour. His arrival in Delhi was delayed due to the smog in the national capital but he arrived there in the afternoon. Messi then entered the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a slew of programmes were planned for the football icon.

An exhibition match between Celebrity Messi All Stars and Minerva Messi All Stars was underway, and the latter team defeated the former 6-0 as the Argentine legend arrived at the stadium.

He received a warm welcome at the stadium as the fans cheered for him. The stadium was packed as fans turned up in big numbers to watch the football icon live.

Messi addresses fans at the Stadium

Meanwhile, the football legend also addressed the fans present at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. "We carry all this love with us - we will definitely return - hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much. I want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India - it was a truly beautiful experience for us," said Messi during the event.