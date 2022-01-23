Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Elche's Helibelton Palacios (in white) with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid vs Elche LIVE Streaming La Liga 2021-22: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche kick-off?

Real Madrid can secure a six-point lead over second-place Sevilla when they host Elche in the Spanish league. Sevilla dropped points in a 2-2 home draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday. It will be Madrid's second consecutive match against Elche after a 2-1 extra-time victory in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Elche will be without several players because of injuries and coronavirus infections. Eden Hazard could make his return to Madrid's starting lineup after scoring the winner in the Copa match, while Gareth Bale may also get his chance after a long injury layoff.

The La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match will kick off at 08:45 PM IST on Sunday, January 23, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Which TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match?

The La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match will be shown on MTV India.

Where can I Live stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche fixture?

The La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match will be Live streamed on Voot and JioTV.