Monday, July 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Italy return to Rome with Euro 2020 trophy

Italy return to Rome with Euro 2020 trophy

The Italian football team arrived back in Rome on Monday after winning the Euro 2020 against England in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

AP AP
Rome Published on: July 12, 2021 13:47 IST
giorgio chiellini, italy football team,
Image Source : AP

Italy's captain Giorgio Chiellini, wearing a crown and holding the trophy, and his teammates arrive at a hotel after returning from London, in Rome on  Monday.

The Italian football team arrived back in Rome on Monday after winning the European Championships against England in a penalty shootout on Sunday. They were greeted by elated fans who had gathered at their hotel to welcome them home.

Italians celebrated the European Championship soccer title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories

A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after the country beat England in a penalty shootout Sunday to win its first major football trophy since the 2006 World Cup. 

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X