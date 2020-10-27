Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ISL: Mumbai City FC sign Japanese midfielder Goddard

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday signed England-born Japanese mid-fielder Cy Goddard for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old joins the club on a season-long loan from Italian club Benevento Calcio.

A product of English club Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy, Goddard represented Spurs at the U-18, U-21 and U-23 levels before leaving in 2017.

Goddard then moved to Italy where he signed for Serie B side Benevento Calcio on a three-year deal in 2018.

In search of more playing time, the young attacking mid-fielder moved to Cypriot club Pafos FC on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Goddard is also a youth international for Japan and has worn the Japanese national colours at the U-16 and U-17 levels.

"When an opportunity to come to Mumbai City came by, I was eager to come to India, showcase my talent here and develop my game. I am aware of the philosophy we have here with coach Sergio Lobera and it fits right with the way I like to play football,” Goddard was quoted as saying in a statement.

Head coach Sergio Lobera described the mid-fielder as a great talent.

"He has developed from a young age at a top-level club like Tottenham and even at his young age, he brings a lot of valuable experience along with his skill. Cy has the potential to grow and become an influential player here at Mumbai City," Lobera said.

