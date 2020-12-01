Image Source : INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal

Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Watch MCFC vs SCEB Live Online on Hotstar

MCFC vs SCEB Live Streaming: Having secured their maiden win under new coach Sergio Lobera, Mumbai City FC will be keen to build a momentum when they take on East Bengal at the GMC Stadium on Tuesday. East Bengal, on the other hand, the last to enter the league and the last team to start their campaign this season, lost to ATK Mohun Bangan in their opener last week.

Live Streaming ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Watch MCFC vs SCEB Live Online on Hotstar

When is the ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal?

What are the timings of ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will take place on Saturday, October 1.

The ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal being played?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will be played at the GMC Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can you live stream the ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal?

The ISL 2020-21 Match Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.