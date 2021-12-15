Follow us on Image Source : ISL File photo of Mumbai City FC players.

ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: When and where how to watch ISL Live online

Chennaiyin FC will have to be at their best to halt the Mumbai City FC juggernaut and remain unbeaten when the two sides clash in a marquee Indian Super League match here on Wednesday. Reigning champions Mumbai have won four out of their five games so far, sitting pretty at the top of the heap with 12 points from five games. Chennaiyin are placed fourth with eight points in their kitty from four engagements.

The Islanders recorded a 4-2 victory in their last match against Jamshedpur FC, going 3-0 ahead in the first 25 minutes, underling their firepower in attack. Igor Angulo has been in sublime form, egged on by the likes of Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall who have all shown quality and consistency to form the backbone of Des Buckingham's side.

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: How to Watch ISL 2021-22 Online

At what time does Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC start?

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC will start at 07.30 PM in Margao (Goa).

When is Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC?

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin will take place on December 15 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming of Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin?

You can watch Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin live football streaming match on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin?

You can watch Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin on the Star Sports network (Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels - Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu)