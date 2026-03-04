India vs Vietnam Live: Where to watch AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 live on TV and stream online?

Perth:

India will kickoff their AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign on March 4 against Vietnam at Perth Rectangular Stadium. Japan and Chinese Taipei are also part of the same group, as the top two teams of the group will cement their spot in the quarter-finals. However, two of the best third-ranked teams from the three groups will also have the chance to proceed to the top eight. Hence, this is a spectacular chance for India to accumulate even four points from the group stage and make it to the quarters.

Notably, India have qualified for the marquee tournament after scoring 24 goals in the qualifiers. They have battered Mongolia 13-0 in the first game, followed by a convincing 4-0 win against Timor Leste. In the third qualifier match, they handed Iraq a 5-0 defeat and in the final game, they defeated Thailand 2-1 in an away game. Hence, the momentum will surely be on India’s side, despite playing Vietnam, who are 36 spots ahead of them in FIFA rankings.

What’s most interesting about the competition is that the top six sides in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will earn direct qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2027. Hence, if India can pull off a miracle in the group games, the Women in Blue can create history in Australia.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha, Sweety Devi Ngangbam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth.

AFC Women’s Asian Games 2026 Broadcast Details

When is India vs Vietnam match?

India vs Vietnam will be played on Wednesday, March 4.

At what time does the India vs Vietnam match begin?

The India vs Vietnam match will begin at 04:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Vietnam match being played?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Vietnam won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Vietnam football match online on FanCode.