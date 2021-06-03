India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs QAT Live Online

Image Source : AIFF India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier/ Asia Cup qualifier Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch IND vs QAT Live Online on Hotstar and other online streaming platforms.

India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier/Asia Cup qualifier Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs QAT Live Online

India resumes its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a match against Qatar on Thursday night with a couple of games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan coming up on June 7 and June 15 respectively.

The Blue Tigers currently sit 5th in Group E with three points from five games. While India's chances of qualification for the World Cup have all but disappeared, Sunil Chhetri and co. can still qualify directly for the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers if they finish third in the group. IND vs QAT match details below:

India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs QAT Live Online

When is India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match will take place on Thursday, June 6.

What are the timings of India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match?

India vs Qatar FIFA WC qualifier match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.