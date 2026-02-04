India submits bid to host AFC Asian Cup 2031, to compete against five other bidders India is among six nations bidding to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031, the AFC confirmed. Competing with Australia, South Korea and others, the bid marks India’s renewed push to host the continental tournament for the first time.

New Delhi:

India has re-entered the race to host Asia’s flagship international football event, with the Asian Football Confederation confirming the country as one of six bidders for the 2031 AFC Asian Cup. The announcement marks a renewed attempt by Indian football authorities to bring the continental tournament to the country for the first time.

According to the AFC, the United Arab Emirates Football Association has withdrawn from the process, narrowing the field of contenders. India is now competing against Australia, Indonesia, South Korea and Kuwait, along with a joint Central Asian bid submitted by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

“The bidding process for the AFC Asian Cup 2031 was completed last year and attracted strong interest from across the continent,” the AFC confirmed via a statement.

The continental body also provided an update on future editions of the tournament, outlining its longer-term planning for hosting rights. It added that, in line with the AFC president’s forward-looking approach, invitations to bid for the 2035 edition were circulated to member associations on August 27, 2025, with submissions closing on December 31, 2025.

India’s involvement in the 2031 race follows the All India Football Federation submitting an Expression of Interest last year. The bid received backing at the highest level soon after, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya extending full government support and linking the push to India’s broader ambition of positioning itself as a destination for major global sporting events, including a prospective bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

India previously backed out on two occasions

Despite its size and growing football ecosystem, India has never staged the AFC Asian Cup. The country previously explored hosting opportunities for the 2023 and 2027 editions, but those efforts were abandoned. Both bids were withdrawn during the tenure of former AIFF president Praful Patel. In December 2022, several months after Kalyan Chaubey took charge, India also exited the 2027 contest, citing that hosting large-scale events was not a strategic priority at the time. That withdrawal left Saudi Arabia unopposed, paving the way for it to secure hosting rights.

Alongside developments for 2031, the AFC confirmed that Japan, Australia, South Korea and Kuwait have formally registered interest in hosting the 2035 Asian Cup. The governing body said it will now engage with all bidding member associations to guide them through the next phase, which involves the submission of detailed bid documentation under established timelines, regulations and evaluation procedures.