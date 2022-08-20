India's star Olympic football captain Samar Banerjee passes away

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Samar Banerjee

Former India football team captain Samar Banerjee, who led the country to a historic fourth-place finish in the 1956 edition of the Olympics passed away on Saturday.

He died after a prolonged illness at the age of 92 years and is survived by his daughter-in-law.

Banerjee was suffering from Alzheimer's, Azotemia and high-blood pressure-related ailments, and was admitted to the MR Bangur Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on the 27th of July.

"As his health deteriorated he was shifted to the state-run SSKM Hospital under the supervision of state sports minister Arup Biswas. He breathed his last around 2.10 am," Mohun Bagan secretary Debasish Dutta said.

"He was our beloved 'Badru Da' and we had bestowed him with the Mohun Bagan Ratna in 2009. It's another big loss for the Maidan," he added.

The Indian football teams have participated in three Olympics so far and to date, the performance by the Banerjee-led 1956 side remains the best, when it finished fourth after losing to Bulgaria 0-3 in the bronze medal playoff, in what was known as the 'golden era' of football in the country.

Banerjee's body was brought to the club as the members and fans paid their last respects.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of the renowned player.

"It's sad to hear that Badru-da, one of India's greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian football will never be forgotten. I share the grief," said AIFF acting general secretary Sunando Dhar.

"He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian Football. Badru-da, you will remain alive in our hearts," Dhar added in a statement.

As a mark of respect, a one-minute silence will be observed in the Durand Cup matches in Imphal and Kolkata on Saturday.

Samar Banerjee's football journey:

Banerjee was born on January 30, 1930. His footballing journey started with some local clubs in Bally as a school-going kid.

His father, Sasanka Sekhar Banerjee wanted him to become a doctor, enrolling him in RG Kar Medical College.

"My father was very strict. He would scold me a lot for ignoring my studies," Banerjee would recount in an interview on the Mariners' website after he was conferred the 'Mohun Bagan Ratna'.

"But, in spite of that, I would go there and listen to the elders talking about Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan Sporting, and various other clubs of the Maidan. I was shoved away many times, but my attention would always be there," he added.

Having impressed with his skills, there was no looking back as he was roped in by Bengal Nagpur Railway before going on to make a mark at Mohun Bagan during an excellent eight-year stint. There, he had formed a deadly combination up front with Kesto Pal.

Banerjee won the IFA Shield in his debut season with the green-and-maroon brigade in a controversial final against Rajasthan Club.

He then guided the club to their first ever Durand Cup next season, with his key strikes in the semi-final and final.

In 1954, Banerjee again came into the limelight when they secured another first, a double with the CFL and IFA Shield titles.

In between, he also toured with the club to East Africa, with the likes of PK.

In 1958, he was made Mohun Bagan captain which ironically coincided with the club's downward spiral, having finished runners-up in the CFL, Shield and the Rovers Cup.

(Inputs from PTI)

