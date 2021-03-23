Hindustan FC thrash Ahbab FC 22-0 in Delhi women's football league

Image Source : FOOTBALL DELHI Hindustan FC women's team players pose for a photo before the match at the JLN Stadium on Monday.

Football returned to Delhi for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic as the Football Delhi Women's League kicked off in the national capital this week. City's one of the oldest football clubs, Hindustan FC kicked off their season with a big win as they thrash Ahbab FC 22-0 at the JLN Stadium here on Tuesday.

Playing their opening match in Group A of the senior division league, Surekha starred for the team with seven goals, followed by four goals each by Muskan and Ankush on the day.

In other match on the day, Hans Women gallop Friends United by 15-0 in another high-scoring but lop-sided affair at the Ambedkar Stadium.

However, the first match of the day turned out to be between Eves SC vs Frontier FC at the Ambedkar and the match ended in a stalemate.