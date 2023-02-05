Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo! Here's look at 7 interesting facts about star footballer

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cristiano Ronaldo in action

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on the 5th of February 1985. On his 38th birthday, let's look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about the Portuguese professional footballer who captains both the Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo is the most-followed person on Instagram (534 million followers), most followed athlete on Twitter (107 million followers), and most followed athlete on Facebook (161 followers)

The star footballer has a museum dedicated to his trophies which is located in his birthplace, the city of Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira. The museum was established nine years ago on 15th December 2013.

The Portuguese footballer has a Galaxy inspired by his name. The CR7 (Cosmic Redshift 7) Galaxy is said to have existed some 13 billion years ago, the universe at that time was only 800 million years old.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goal-scorer in the world with 822 goals from 1148 games. He is followed by Josef Bican with 805 goals from 530 games. Lionel Messi is third in the list with 798 goals from 1009 games.

Ronaldo scripted history by becoming the highest-paid footballer when he signed a contract with Al-Nassr FC. After the legendary footballer signed the deal, the club's Instagram follower count increased from 853k to above 10 million.

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or trophies which is the most by any European player. He is the second most successful player to have lifted the trophy in the world after Lionel Messi who has won the award 7 times. Ronaldo won trophies in the years 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Ronaldo is one of just three footballers to score in every minute of a match. The other two footballers who achieved the feat are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Luis Suarez. Ronaldo has scored in every minute of play of a football game, including goals in each minute of the 90-minute regulation time and injury time following each half.

Latest Sports News