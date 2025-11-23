'Unbelievable level': Hansi Flick lauds FC Barcelona defender after comfortable win over Athletic Bilbao FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick came forward and heaped praise on his side for their brilliant performance against Athletic Bilbao, defeating the side 4-0, Flick heaped praise on defender Eric Garcia.

FC Barcelona made a stellar return to form after they made quick work of Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, registering a 4-0 victory against the side at the new Camp Nou. The side put forth a complete performance, taking home the clean sheet as well.

Throughout the game, the showing of defender Eric Garcia stood out for the five-time European champions. Speaking on the same, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick came forward and lauded Garcia for his showing and branded him as one of the best players in the squad.

“For a coach, having a player like Eric García is something exceptional. Eric is playing at an unbelievable level. We are working on it. It has improved tremendously. It is at an incredible level,” Flick said after the game.

He also heaped praise on veteran forward Robert Lewandowski for his contribution. “He’s an important player. When he gets chances, he usually scores. It was key to score early to gain confidence. Over the last ten years, he’s been one of the best number nines. Age doesn’t affect him; he’s hungry and in good shape,” he added.

Flick opened up on his side’s overall performance

Furthermore, Flick revealed his delight over getting the first win for his side at the newly refurbished Camp Nou. Completely dominating the clash, Barcelona made sure to keep a clean sheet and managed to score four goals past their opponents in a comfortable match day.

“Of course I’m happy. Everything went well. We controlled the game and scored the goals at the right time,” Flick said. For their next game, FC Barcelona are slated to take on Chelsea in their next game. The two sides will take on each other in the Champions League on Wednesday, November 26.