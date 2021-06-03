Germany's poor run of form continues ahead of Euro 2020; held 1-1 by Denmark

Image Source : AP Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (left) scores his side's first goal past Germany's Mats Hummels during the international friendly in Innsbruck (Austria) on Wednesday night.

Germany's Euro 2020 preparations are yet to catch pace as they European football giants were held 1-1 by Denmark in Innsbruck (Austria) just days ahead of the quadrennial event.

Florian Neuhaus' 48th-minute opener for Germany was canceled out by Yussuf Poulsen, who plays in the Bundesliga for Leipzig, in the 71st.

Germany coach Joachim Low felt the returns of the experienced Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels, who both played the full game against Denmark, improved the communication in the team.

“Of course, maybe a game or two to refine the connection a bit,” Low said. "We haven’t been here for a while and haven’t always played with some of the others like that.

"What was better was communication, talking to each other. It was louder on the pitch. The commands were better, it wasn’t as quiet as it was before.”

Elsewhere, Karim Benzema, back in France’s team after a 5½-year absence, had a penalty saved and also hit the post in a 3-0 win over Wales in Nice.

In the UK, Bukayo Saka scored his first international goal to earn the win for England against Australia in 1-0 win.