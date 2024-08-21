German football legend Manuel Neuer announces international retirement to focus on club career

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Muller during the Euro 2024 game against Scotland in Munich on June 14, 2024

Germany and Bayern Munich's veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, August 21. Neuer became the fourth German legend to hang their boots after the nation's poor show in the Euro 2024.

The 38-year-old Neuer made his international debut in 2009 and went on to make 124 appearances for the senior team. He was part of the German team that clinched the 2014 FIFA World Cup and also donned wicketkeeping gloves in all matches in the recent Euro 2024 at home.

Neuer announced his decision to leave international football with a heartfelt video message for the fans on his Instagram page. Neuer added that he is feeling physically fit but is looking to concentrate fully on a club career with Bayern Munich.

"Everyone who knows me knows that this decision was not easy for me," Manuel Neuer said. "I feel very good physically and of course the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico would have been very appealing to me. At the same time, I am convinced that now is exactly the right time to take this step and to concentrate fully on FC Bayern Munich in the future.

"It was a great time that shaped me and of which I am very proud. Winning the World Cup in 2014 and the special atmosphere during the European Championships at home this year are highlights for which I am extremely grateful. It was an honour for me to be captain of our national team until 2023. I loved wearing the jersey of the German national team."

Neuer joined the German greats Thomas Muller, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos to bid farewell to international football in the last two months. Kroos retired from all forms of football after Germany's 2-1 quarter-final loss against eventual champions Spain. Muller hanged his boots in July while the national team captain Gundogan announced his decision to retire from international football on August 20.