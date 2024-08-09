France vs Spain Final Live: When and where to watch Paris Olympics football final live online, on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Spain football team players at Paris Olympics 2024

In one of the biggest events at the Paris Olympics 2024, European football giants Spain and France will lock horns against each other in the men's final clash on Friday, August 9. Both teams look to finish their memorable unbeaten campaigns with a gold in Paris at Parc des Princes.

Spain, the Euro 2024 champions and the 2020 Tokyo Games silver medalist, defeated Morocco 2-1 in the first semi-final. Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in their semi-final clash with Juanlu Sanchez and Fermin Lopez finding the back of the nets in the second half.

France remain the top-ranked team in the FIFA rankings despite their poor show in the recent Euro 2024 but they have been exceptional in Paris and are favourites for gold at home. Thierry Henry's men thrashed Egypt 3-1 in their semi-final game and will target their first Olympic gold since 1984.

Paris Olympics 2024 Football Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When is the Paris Olympics 2024 Football Final starting?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Football Final will be played on August 9.

At what time does the Paris Olympics 2024 Football Final​ begin?

The Paris Olympics 2024 Football Final match between France and Spain will begin at 06:00 PM local time and at 09:30 PM IST.​

Where can you watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Football Final online?

Indian fans can enjoy the Paris Olympics 2024 football match final between France and Spain on TV on Sports 18 1 HD, and Sports 18 2. Indian users can also enjoy free live streaming of the France vs Spain final on the JioCinema website and application.

France vs Spain Final ProbableStarting XIs:

France predicted XI: Guillaume Restes; Kiliann Sildillia, Loic Bade, Castello Lukeba, Adrien Truffert; Enzo Millot, Manu Kone, Joris Chotard; Michael Olise; Alexandre Lacazette, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Spain predicted XI: Arnau Tenas; Pubill Marc, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Juan Miranda; Pablo Barrios, Alex Baena; Aimar Oroz, Fran Lopez, Sergio Gomez; Abel Ruiz.