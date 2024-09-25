Former French and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces shock retirement

Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
“From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey. I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of," Varane said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2024 15:42 IST
Raphael Varane
Image Source : GETTY Raphael Varane during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Raphael Varane announced a surprise retirement from all forms of football on Wednesday, September 25. The star French defender had signed a two-year contract with Serie A side Como two months ago but stunned his fans with a retirement despite being aged 31.

Known as one of the best defenders of his generation, Varane was part of the French football team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Lille-born centre-back started his career with Lens before rising to glory with Spanish football club Real Madrid and English side Manchester United. 

Varane joined Manchester United in a big-money move in 2021 but he left for Como on a free transfer after a sharp dip in his form. He suffered a knee injury during the Copa Italia game last month and was surprisingly left out of Como's squad for Serie A.

He posted a retirement message on his Instagram page highlighting his success and special memories for a lifetime. Varane also revealed that he will remain with Como but not as a player and thanked fans for their support throughout the years.

"They say all good things must come to an end," Raphael Varane said in his Instagram post. "In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love."

"I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing," Varane added further. "I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud. And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.

"For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my teammates, coaches and staff from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee. Thank you, football. With love, Rapha."

