FIFA World Cup 2022: What is post-World Cup future for Qatar's stadiums? Here's everything you need to know

FIFA World Cup 2022 is being played in Qatar. The hosts spent around $200 billion to organise the mega event and build excellent infrastructure.

Qatar had a 12-stadium plan when it won the hosting rights in 2010. About three years into its long preparations for the 2022 tournament, that project plan was cut to eight stadiums - Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.

Seven of the stadiums were built from scratch, and the Khalifa International Stadium was renovated before hosting the 2019 world championships in track and field.

The 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium is modeled after a hand-crafted bowl; the 69,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium resembles a nomad's desert tent; the Al Thumama Stadium is like a woven cap.

Al Janoub Stadium designed by the late Zaha Hadid, then the world's most famous woman architect, is said to be inspired by the sails of a pearl fishing boat. Many observers saw feminine finesse in the sweeping curves of its roof.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers were brought mostly from South Asia to labor in conditions that are the main controversy of this World Cup.

But now the question arises that what will happen to these stadiums after the World Cup.

Let's find out:

What is the post-World Cup plan?

Stadium 974 played host to seven matches, the last of which was Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday. The Qataris say the stadium will disappear, but it isn't clear when that will happen.

The Lusail Stadium will incorporate “a community space of schools, shops, cafés, sporting facilities and health clinics,” Qatari World Cup organizers have said. On the other hand, Al Bayt will have a five-star hotel, shopping mall, and sports medicine clinic.

Two of the stadiums will be used by local soccer clubs. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is home for the Al Rayyan club and Al Wakrah will play at Al Janoub.

Khalifa International Stadium should still host Qatar national team games, including qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup.

Other events:

Some of the stadiums can be reused for the next Asian Cup scheduled in January 2024. Qatar also needs venues to host the 2030 Asian Games, a multi-sports championship that has more athletes competing than in the Olympics.

