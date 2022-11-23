FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia celebrates National holiday after stunning Messi's Argentina in opener

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National holiday in Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia's football team did the unthinkable on Tuesday as they stunned one of the title contenders in their opening Group C match of FIFA World Cup 2022. The Green Falcons stunned Lionel Messi led Argentina by 2-1 in the Lusail Stadium. Marking the occasion, the Gulf nation has declared a national holiday to mark the historic achievement.

Saudi Arabia's King on Tuesday announced that all public and private sector employees will get a holiday on 23rd November. Notably, the schools will also remain closed in the middle of final year exams but the exams will get rescheduled. Advisor at the Royal Court and head of the country's General Entertainment Authority Turki al-Sheikh announced the admission fees at major theme parks and entertainment centres will also be waived.

The Green Falcons have now become the first Asian nation to defeat Argentina in the history of the FIFA World Cup. They are also the first non-European country to beat La Albiceleste in World Cup since Cameroon stunned them in 1990.

Saudi Arabia faced a big challenge against one of the toughest teams to beat in the World Cup. They were 0-1 down after the initial period of the match when Lionel Messi scored a goal from a penalty. The Gulf nation then bounced back emphatically in the second half. Saleh Alshehri found the net in the 48th minute to pull things level with La Albiceleste. In the 53rd minute, Salem Aldawsari curled one into the far corner to beat Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and took the lead. Their goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais then stood like a wall in front of the Argentina players' shots to keep the lead intact. With this win, Saudi Arabia are on the first spot in Group C.

