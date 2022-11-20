FIFA World Cup 2022: Powered by Valencia, Ecuador defeat Qatar in opening match of mega event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Ecuador

In the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, Ecuador defeated Qatar 2-0. In the match that was played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Enner Valencia scored two back to back goals for his team and guided it to victory.

By his two goals in the first half, Valencia became the top-scorer for Ecuador with 5 goals so far.

In the edition of mega event, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window. The match was be preceded by an opening ceremony where artists from across the world performed.

Qatar XI: Alsheeb; Khouki, Hisham, Hassan; Miguel, Hatem, Alhaydos, Boudiaf, Ahmed; Afif, Ali.

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Ibarra, Plata, Caicedo, Mendez; Estrada, Valencia

Group A teams:

Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands

Latest Sports News