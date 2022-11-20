LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Opening Ceremony, Latest Updates: Know all details about mega event's grand opening

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA Opening ceremony LIVE Updates

FIFA World Cup 2022, Opening Ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin in Qatar. In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window. In the first game, Qatar and Ecuador from Group A will face each other. The match will be preceded by an opening ceremony where artists from across the world will perform.

