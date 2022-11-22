FIFA World Cup 2022: Japanese fans win hearts with their extraordinary act; clean stadium after opening match

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Japanese fans' special gesture

FIFA World Cup 2022: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is in full swing in Qatar. The World Cup kicked off on November 20 after an eye-catching opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium. The opening match witnessed an exciting contest between Ecuador and the hosts Qatar but the former defeated the home team by 2-0. However, what also deserved attention and appreciation was Japan fans' special gesture after the match.

After Ecuador got the better of Qatar in the Al Bayt Stadium and the fans started to go home, the Japanese stayed to clean the stadium. The Samurai Blue fans carried large garbage bags and cleaned the leftovers in the stands. The video of the same was first posted by Bahraini content creator Omar Al-Farooq on Instagram.

In the video, the Japanese fans were asked why they were doing this. A fan replied, "We are from Japan, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place." Another fan was asked whether he was cleaning the stadium as he was being shown on camera. To this, the fan said, "No, no camera."

The act has impressed many people on social media too. The video is now being circulated with the netizens appreciating the Japanese. Here are some of the tweets:

The Japanese fans also picked up the flags left behind in the stadium. The opening match witnessed Ecuador getting the better of Qatar. This was the first time that a host nation lost an opening World Cup match in the history of FIFA. Notably, Japan are placed in Group E alongside Germany, Costa Rica and Spain. They will kick off their campaign with a match against Germany on 23rd November followed by an outing against Costa Rica on November 27. The final group match of the Samurai Blue will be played on 1 December against Spain.

