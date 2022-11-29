Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup 2022: Fan invades pitch during POR vs URU clash in support of Ukraine & Iranian women

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has once again been on the target list of protestors as a spectator ran onto the field on Monday (November 29) evening. While Portugal won the contest by 2-0, a fan carrying a rainbow flag invaded the pitch during the World Cup match wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE.”

Protest continue at FIFA World Cup

Security officials chased the person down and he dropped the flag on the field before being escorted off the field. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it. The back of the Superman shirt read “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN.”

In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-colored “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches and some fans complained they weren't allowed to bring items with rainbow colors, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

Fernandes double powers Portugal in last 16

Bruno Fernandes scored twice to send Portugal through to the knockout stages from Group H with a game to spare after beating Uruguay 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had scored a second-half header although the striker did not get a touch to Fernandes' cross which ended up in the net.

Uruguay almost equalised when substitute Maxi Gomez hit a post before Luis Suarez missed from close-range - but they were punished in the 90th minute as a VAR check saw Jose Maria Gimenez adjudged to have handled the ball in the area and, with Ronaldo having been brought off, Fernandes tucked away the spot kick.

