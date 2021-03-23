FC Goa launch new jersey for AFC Champions League

Image Source : TWITTER/FCGOA Orange remains emboldened on the home kit while the away kit is black. The Indian Tricolour is placed above the club's badge.

FC Goa on Tuesday launched new home and away kits for their upcoming AFC Champions League matches in collaboration with the club's kit partners, Six5Six. Goa will become the first-ever side from India to play in the group stages of the Asia club football's elite competition when they face Al Rayyan on April 14.

"This is a one-of-kind jersey for a momentous occasion - a huge step for Indian Football. This one is for FC Goa and Indian football fans -- they are a special bunch of people and we wouldn't have been here without everyone playing their parts.

"This is the culmination of the FC Goa and Indian football story - a club and a country whose passion for the sport has truly come to light in recent times," said FC Goa COO Aditya Datta