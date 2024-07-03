Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinals schedule confirmed; France to take on Portugal in mega clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and French forward Kylian Mbappe at Euro 2024

Netherlands recorded an easy 3-0 win over Romania in the last match of the round 16 of Euro 2024 on Tuesday, July 3. The Dutch side will face Turkey in the quarter-final clash where fans are set to witness two mouth-watering clashes for the final four spots starting on July 5.

The tournament hosts Germany are set to face in-form Spain in the first quarter-final clash while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side will take on Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the second quarter-final on July 5. Portugal needed penalties to overcome Slovenia's challenge in their round of 16 fixture as the 2016 champions struggled to impress in the 17th edition of the tournament in Germany.

Ronaldo confirmed this will be his last Euros after failing to find the back of the net in four matches so far. France have also struggled to prove their dominance as they required an own goal from Jan Vertonghen to beat Belgium 1-0 in the round of 16 fixture.

In the third quarter-final fixture, the 2022 runners-up England will face dark horses Switzerland. Gareth Southgate's men pulled off an extra-time equalizer against Slovakia to take the game to the extra 30-minute play and then skipper Harry Kane scored a winner to power to quarter-finals.

Netherlands and Turkiye will lock horns against each other in the last quarter-final on July 7. Virgil van Dijk-led Dutch side recorded an easy 3-0 win over Romania in their last game while Turkiye beat Austria 2-1 after two brilliant goals from defender Merih Demiral.

Euro 2024 Quarter-final Schedule and Fixtures