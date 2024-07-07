Euro 2024 Semi-finals: Teams, schedule, match timings, venues, live streaming - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP England and Netherlands won their respective quarter-finals and confirmed their spots to join France and Spain in semis

24 teams, over 10 venues and three weeks later we have our final four in the ongoing European Championship. Spain, the unbeaten Red Devils were the first team to make it to the last four as they qualified for the semi-finals after beating a strong host German squad. Spain will take on France, who haven't been at their best but the two-time European Champions will be aware that they have the team to go all the way and the semi-final might not be a bad time to bring that complete game to the fore, something they have been looking for.

France had a couple of drawn games in the group stage and are coming off a win on penalties in the quarter-final as well against Portugal. Spain start as favourites because of their consistency but France can't be ruled out, especially with the quality of individuals in the side.

In the second game, England will be up against the Netherlands. England too are coming off a win on penalties after it was 1-1 in the extra time. The Dutch beat Turkiye in their quarter-final to set up a juicy semi-final encounter in Dortmund. It was a heartbreak for Turkey, who were riding on their tenacity and massive crowd support but an own goal and some defensive errors didn't help their cause and that has seen the Dutch within touching distance of recreating what the Netherlands team did in 1988 in this very country.

Schedule and broadcast information for Euro 2024 semi-finals:

Schedule

Semi-final 1: Spain vs France - Munich Football Arena, Munich

Semi-final 2: England vs Netherlands - BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

Match timings

The first semi-final is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 evening as per local time, however, it is slated for a 12:30 AM start as per IST on Wednesday, July 10. On the other hand, the second semi-final will take place on Wednesday, July 10 and similarly will have a 12:30 AM start as per IST on Thursday, July 11.

Live telecast and live streaming

The semi-finals like the whole Euro 2024, will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network and the live streaming of the matches will be available on the SonyLiv app and the website.