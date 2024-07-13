Euro 2024 final live streaming: When and where to watch Spain vs England showdown clash in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Spain and England players.

Euro 2024 final live streaming: After a month of hard work, it all comes down to this. After all the group and knockout games, it all comes down to this. It's the final of the Euro 2024 as two heavyweights Spain and England meet with the title on the line.

The tournament favourites Spain have strongly stood on their tag with inspiring performances and daring outings against all the teams they have come up against. The Luis de la Fuente's side defeated pre-tournament favourites France in the semis after beating hosts Germany in the quarterfinals.

England have not been at their best but have found out enough to pull off wins. They were 0-1 down against Netherlands early in the semifinal but managed two goals, with one coming in the 90th minute, which took them to the finals. They have managed to find a late goal against Slovakia and defeated Switzerland in the quarterfinals on their road to the finals.

Before the action unfolds at the Olympiastadion Berlin, here are all the live-streaming details of the final.

When and where will the Euro 2024 final take place?

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England is set to take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14. As per IST, it will be on Monday, July 15.

At what time does the Euro 2024 final start?

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will take place at 9 PM local time on July 14. According to the Indian time, the game will begin at 12:30 AM on the next day.

When and where to watch the Euro 2024 final in India?

The final will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network on television and the streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Spain and England's Probable Playing XIs:

Spain: Unai Simon: Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Dani Olmo, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Alvaro Morata, Nico Williams

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi; Bukayo Saka, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Luke Shaw; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane