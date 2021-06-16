Euro 2020: Spectators injured by parachuting protestor during France vs Germany

Follow us on Image Source : AP The German players look on as Greenpeace paraglider land in the stadium prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich on Tuesday.

UEFA says “several people” are being treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France’s 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich.

UEFA says “law authorities will take the necessary action” for what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act.

Debris fell on to the field and main grandstand when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera.

France coach Didier Deschamps was filmed ducking into the team dugout.

The protestor had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” written on it.