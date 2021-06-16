Euro 2020: Spectators injured by parachuting protestor during France vs Germany

UEFA says “several people” are being treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France’s 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich.
UEFA says “law authorities will take the necessary action” for what it called a “reckless and dangerous” act.
Debris fell on to the field and main grandstand when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera.
France coach Didier Deschamps was filmed ducking into the team dugout.
The protestor had the slogan “KICK OUT OIL!” and “Greenpeace” written on it.