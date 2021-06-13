Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Austria vs North Macedonia EURO 2020 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch AUT vs MKD Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia Live Streaming: How to Watch BEL vs RUS Live Online

Euro 2020 AUT vs MKD Live Streaming: Austria will be out to claim their maiden win at the European Championships, when they take on tournament debutants North Macedonia in their Group C opener in Bucharest on Sunday evening. Both teams are already familiar with each other as they faced off twice during Euro qualification campaigns; Austrians winning on both occasions.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia Live Streaming: How to Watch AUT vs MKD Live Online

When is the Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match?

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia match?

The Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match will take place on Sunday, June 13.

The Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match will start at 09:30 PM IST.

Where is the Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match?

The Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match will be played at the National Arena, Bucharest in Romania.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match?

The Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match?

The Euro 2020 Austria vs North Macedonia match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.