Durand Cup 2024: Semifinal line-up confirmed after Sunil Chhetri-starrer Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters

Follow us on Image Source : BENGALURU FC Bengaluru FC players.

Durand Cup 2024: The semifinal line-up for the Durand Cup 2024 was confirmed after Sunil Chhetri-starrer Bengaluru FC defeated Kerala Blasters in the fourth quarterfinal by 1-0 on Friday, August 23.

The two teams fought tooth and nail throughout the 90-minute contest before Jorge Pereyra Diaz found the winner late in the injury time in the 95th minute to seal the deal for his team. The Argentine striker found the back of the net on a corner in the dying moments of the game. Lalremtluanga Fanai sent the ball in from the corner as Chhetri kept the ball in the box. It fell to Diaz and the Argentine swiped it past goalkeeper Sachin Suresh to get the winner.

Before this, Mohun Bagan defeated Punjab FC in a sudden death 6-5 to book their place in the semifinals. NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong are the other teams to have qualified for the semis after their wins in the quarterfinals. The NorthEast United team defeated the Indian Army Football Team 2-0 in the first quarterfinal, while Shillong Lajong edged past East Bengal 2-1 in the second quarterfinal.

The semifinal line-up is now out. NorthEast United will be facing Shillong Lajong in the first semifinal, which is shifted from Kolkata to Shillong. The date of the semifinal is also postponed from August 25 to August 26.

"In response to overwhelming requests from supporters of both these teams, and in recognition of the traditional significance of the chosen venue as a stronghold of support for these clubs, we have decided to relocate the semifinal match between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC to Shillong and reschedule it one day later, i.e. 26 August," the organising committee announced in a media release.

“This move is aimed at ensuring that the fans, who are the heart and soul of the tournament, can experience the excitement of this crucial match in an environment that resonates with the deep-rooted football traditions of their teams.

“We believe this change will enhance the atmosphere and provide the teams with the support they deserve as they battle for a place in the final. All other fixtures remain unchanged,” it added.

Bengaluru will be facing Mohun Bagan in the other semifinal on August 27.