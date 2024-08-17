Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal football derby cancelled amid protests in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : DURANDCUP/X Indian football fans at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 14, 2024

In a major upset to football fans, the Durand Cup 2024 organisers cancelled the Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Emami East Bengal fixture in Kolkata on Saturday, August 17. Due to ongoing protests in Kolkata, the organisers cancelled the football derby which was scheduled to take place at Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams were awarded a point each which helped the defending champions Mohun Bagan secure a quarter-finals. East Bengal also remain alive for the knockout round as one of the two best teams in the second position in the group stages.

Termed as the biggest football derby in India, the match was expected to gather a large number of supporters to the stadium. Keeping an eye on ongoing protests triggered due to a shocking rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, the organisers decided to cancel the match.

Meanwhile, the organisers are reportedly looking to shift the remaining matches in Kolkata to Jamshedpur venue - JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Mohun Bagan secure quarter-final berth

A point helped the 17-time Durand Cup champions Mohun Bagan earn a quarter-final qualification as Group A leader. Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal remain unbeaten with two wins in their respective opening two matches but the former leads the table due to a superior goal difference.

Group leaders from each of the six groups will enter the quarter-finals round while the two slots will be filled by the two best second-finish teams. East Bengal and Punjab Football Club are currently leading those two qualification slots with seven points each.

FC Goa, with six points, will be facing Shillong Lajong in the last Group F match and a potential draw or win will help them surpass East Bengal in the race for the quarter-finals.