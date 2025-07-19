Diego Leon allocated his very first Manchester United shirt number, check details Manchester United's summer signing Diego Leon has officially been given his very first jersey number at the club. The full-back could prove to be a fine addition to the club ahead of the upcoming season.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United’s summer signing Diego Leon has officially been awarded his very first jersey number for the side. Signed from Primera Division side Cerro Porteno, Leon has been hailed as a talented full-back who could bolster the side’s attacking and defensive capabilities.

Diego Leon has been allocated the number 30 shirt for Manchester United. He has been training with the first team, and the club will hope that Leon’s addition could prove to be useful for them considering their struggle in defence for the past few seasons.

It is worth noting that Leon was previously donning number 37 in his previous club and number 4 for Paraguay's Under-20 national team. Interestingly, the number was previously worn by the likes of John O'Shea and Guillermo Varela and was vacated by keeper Nathan Bishop, who left the club in 2023.

Manchester United agree to sign Bryan Mbeumo

Speaking of the club, Manchester United have also reportedly agreed to the signing of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. A fee of Rs 7,51,00,22,000 has been agreed upon between the two clubs, and Mbeumo could well be seen playing for the Red Devils very soon.

Hailing from Cameroon, Mbeumo scored a whopping 20 goals in the Premier League last season, and United will hope that he can replicate his performances in the Theatre of Dreams as well. If confirmed, he will be the third signing for United in the summer after Matheus Cunha and Diego León.

After a horrid season under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United will hope that their new signings will take them to the top four at least, as they would be hoping to compete in Europe for the subsequent seasons.

Mbeumo’s finishing and clinical behaviour in front of goal is something that Manchester United has been missing for the longest time. They will hope that the Cameroonian will be a fine addition to their squad.