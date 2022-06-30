Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case: Star player's attorney seeks $626K from woman's lawyer Leslie Mark Stovall

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cristiano Ronaldo in action (file photo)

Star football player Cristiano Ronaldo has asked a U.S. judge to order a woman's lawyer who registered a failed Las Vegas lawsuit against him to pay more than USD 626,000. The lawsuit alleged that Ronaldo raped the woman in Las Vegas nearly a decade earlier.

In a court document, Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, asked U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make the woman's attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, personally responsible for the amount. Stovall is due to file an answer with the court by July 8.

What was the lawsuit?

The woman had filed a case in 2018 against the star player Ronaldo claiming that he raped her in Las Vegas in the year 2009 and paid USD 375,000 as hush money.

The lawsuit stated that the woman who was 25 at that time met Ronaldo at a nightclub and went with the player and other people to his hotel suite, where she alleged he assaulted her.

The case also included accusations of breaking a 2010 confidentiality clause in their financial settlement over the alleged assault.

What was Ronaldo's take?

The Portuguese footballer had denied all accusations.

What happened during the proceedings?

The judge kicked the case out of court to punish the woman's attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for "bad-faith conduct" and the use of leaked and stolen documents detailing attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers. Dorsey said that tainted the case beyond redemption.

"I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga's claims," the ruling said.

"Harsh sanctions are merited."

(Inputs from PTI