Thursday, July 04, 2024
     
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Euro 2024 to be his last dance at European Championship after win over Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo recently missed out on scoring a penalty in the extra time against Slovenia in Portugal's Round of 16 clash. His team edged past Slovenia in penalties after a goalless period in the game. Ronaldo has confirmed that the Euro 2024 will be his last.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2024 0:10 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image Source : GETTY Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the ongoing Euro 2024 will be his last dance at the European Championships. Ronaldo, who won the 2016 Euro Cup, said this after his team's hard-fought win over Slovenia in the round of 16 on Monday. 

The 2016 champions were kept at bay by Slovenia throughout the regulation time and even in the stoppage time. Ronaldo missed out on a penalty in the extra time and was in tears after the miss. The game went into the penalties, where Portugal escaped with a 3-0 win on penalties.

After the match, Ronaldo opened up on his Euro future. "It is, without doubt, my last European Championship. But I’m not emotional about that. I’m moved by all that football means — by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm for seeing my supporters, my family, the affection people have for me," Ronaldo said to Portuguese public broadcaster RTP.

After a tough time in the game against Slovenia, Ronaldo said, "Even the strongest people have their bad days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me most. I was sad at first but now I’m happy. That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments."

"I didn’t make a single mistake this year and when I was needed the most, Oblak saved it. At that moment I missed it, but the most important thing was that the team won. I lost twice on penalties this season and won the third time. Sometimes football is fair and sometimes just, but we deserved to qualify. I will always give my best for this shirt, whether I fail or not, but you have to take responsibility. I have never been afraid to face things head-on. Sometimes I do things right, sometimes I don’t, but giving up is something you will never hear from me," he added.

Portugal now face France in the quarterfinal on July 5 at Volksparkstadion. France defeated dark-horses Belgium in their round of 16 clash by 1-0.

