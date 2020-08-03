Cristiano Ronaldo buys Bugatti La Voiture Noire, world's most expensive car

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CRISTIANO Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture with the car on his official Instagram profile.

Portugal and Juventus' star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the owner of world's most expensive automobile. He acquired the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which is worth an estimate Rs 75 crore (8.5 million euros).

The car is known for its exclusivity, as only 10 units of Bugatti's premier automobile have been produced so far. Ronaldo's car is customised, as one can easily spot the CR7 initials on it.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture with the car on his official Instagram profile.

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire can speed up to 380 km/h, reaching 60 km in 2.4 seconds.

Cristiano Ronaldo already owns Ferrari 599 GTO, Lamborghini Aventador and McLaren MP4 12C. In addition, he also bought a 5.5 million-pound luxury yacht in June last year.

Earlier, Ronaldo recently lifted the Serie A title with Juventus. He was the second-highest goalscorer of the 2019-20 season.

Ronaldo is set to return to action in the Champions League later this week, where Juventus will aim to secure a place in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage