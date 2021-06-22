Copa America: Suarez ends goal drought to keep Uruguay in contention with draw against Chile

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Luis Suarez celebrates with Uruguay teammates after scoring team's equaliser against Chile in Cuiaba on Monday night.

Luis Suárez ended a goal-scoring drought for Uruguay that threatened to extend to a fifth straight game.

The veteran striker's 66th-minute equalizer helped Uruguay to 1-1 draw against Chile at the Copa America in Cuiaba on Monday, its first point of the tournament.

The result allowed Chile to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament and kept the Uruguayans in contention in Group A.

Chile's Eduardo Vargas opened the scoring in the 26th with a powerful crossed shot from the right, and Suárez levelled the score from close range.

Argentina leads Group A with seven points. Chile is in second spot with five points, followed by Paraguay (3), Uruguay (1) and Bolivia (0).

Uruguay tried to be aggressive at the start after four matches without scoring, a stretch including Copa America and World Cup qualifying competition. Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo made two difficult saves in the first 10 minutes, both to shots taken by Giorgian de Arrascaeta.

And then Chile scored. Vargas had a one-two with Ben Brereton on the right flank, entered the penalty box and shot with little angle past goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Uruguay once again struggled to give opportunities to Suárez and Edinson Cavani, so coach Óscar Tabárez sent on midfielder Nahitan Nández and striker Facundo Torres after the break.

Torres took a corner that deflected off Matías Vecino's head so Suárez could reach it. The striker and Chile's Arturo Vidal stretched to reach the ball, but Suárez hit it first with a volley.

Chile was down to 10 men in the 85th when Erick Pulgar was injured, after coach Martin Lasarte had already made all his substitutions. But Uruguay was unable to capitalize.

After the match, Suárez said he'd been lucky to score at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.

“We are happy with our teamwork today, but we know we have a lot to improve,” he said.

Chile's Bravo said the result was bittersweet.

“We were not aggressive all the 90 minutes,” he said. “But we held them well in the end."

Uruguay will play its third match of the tournament on Thursday against Bolivia. Chile will have its last group-stage game against Paraguay.