Friday, July 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Colombia vs Uruguay, Copa America brawl: Luis Suárez supports teammates' decision to enter stands

Colombia vs Uruguay, Copa America brawl: Luis Suárez supports teammates' decision to enter stands

The Copa America second semifinal between Colombia and Uruguay turned ugly when the Uruguay players went into the stands and got engaged in a brawl with the Colombian fans.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 13:48 IST
Luis Suárez amid a verbal conflict with a Colombian player during the Copa America 2024 semifinal.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Luis Suárez amid a verbal conflict with a Colombian player during the Copa America 2024 semifinal.

Luis Suárez has come out in support of his Uruguay teammates who stormed into the stands after the 1-0 loss at the hands of Colombia by saying that it was an act needed to defend their families and kids. 

Uruguay forward Darwin Núñez went into the stands and threw punches at the Colombian fans before the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police restored peace at the venue.

Reflecting on the incident, Suárez told that what unfolded was truly unfortunate but the Uruguay players felt compelled to defend their families.

"Obviously when one has your woman, your little child, your father, elderly people you want to go and see if they're OK," Suárez was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Here these things, it's an image that no one wants to have created but obviously if someone is attacking your family you want to go and defend them. But that doesn't justify the image that it created. We had to protect our families that were there," he added.

Suárez's teammate José María Giménez echoed his sentiments and termed the situation a "disaster".

"Our family is in danger," Giménez told Fox.

Related Stories
Watkins' 90th-minute winner takes England to Euro final, on brink of breaking 58-year trophy hoodoo

Watkins' 90th-minute winner takes England to Euro final, on brink of breaking 58-year trophy hoodoo

Colombia defeat Uruguay to enter Copa America summit clash for first time since 2001

Colombia defeat Uruguay to enter Copa America summit clash for first time since 2001

Darwin Nunez gets into ugly brawl with crowd, punches exchanged with fans at Copa America - WATCH

Darwin Nunez gets into ugly brawl with crowd, punches exchanged with fans at Copa America - WATCH

"We had to get on top of the stands ASAP to rescue our loved ones with babies. It's a disaster because all of the matches are the same. Our families are in danger because of some who drink one or two shots of alcohol that don't know to drink and behave like children."

The Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed that he was totally oblivious to the brawl and was under the impression that his players were "thanking the fans for their support".

"There was some argument in the midfield, and when I saw that happening, I went to the locker room. I thought they were thanking the fans for their support," Bielsa said after the game.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement