Christian Eriksen 'stabilised' after on-field collapse during Euro 2020 match

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Christian Eriksen 'stabilised' after collapse on field during Euro 2020 match

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is stable after an on-field collapse during a Euro 2020 match against Finland, UEFA has confirmed.

In a statement, UEFA said, "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

Denmark's football association also confirmed on their official social media profile that Eriksen "is awake" and will undergo further examinations.

Eriksen collapsed during the 42nd minute of the first half while running near the left touchline. His teammates, Martin Brathwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with the latter furiously asking for help.

The Denmark footballer was eventually given chest compression by the medics, and his teammates formed a human shield around him to guard his privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.