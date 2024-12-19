Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers live streaming: How to watch UEFA Conference League game live online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chelsea players Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho

Chelsea will lock horns against Shamrock Rovers in their final group game in the UEFA Conference League 2024-25. The Blues will be keen on maintaining their winning streak having won their last five matches in the tournament. They are also on top of the points table with 15 points while their immediate opponents are in sixth place with three wins and two draws and have 11 points to their name.

Enzo Maresca's men defeated Brentford in their previous game at the Premier League by a 2-1 margin. Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers are coming into this encounter on the back of a stunning 3-0 win over Borac in the Conference League. The win also gave them an automatic qualification spot in the next round.

The two teams are scheduled to lock horns on December 20 at 1:30 AM IST and the match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea vs Shamlock Rovers​ live streaming and telecast

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast of Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers clash in India. However, the live streaming of this match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Even though the two teams are locking horns against each other for the first time, the Blues are the favourites thanks to their recent form. As far as the team news is concerned, Chelsea will be without Benoit Badiashille and James who are injured while Mykhailo Mudryk will also miss this game as he has been suspended indefinitely by FA after failing a drug test. As for Shamrock Rovers, Rory Gaffney is the only player to miss out through injury in this game.

Chelsea vs Shamlock Rovers Predicted XIs

Chelsea: Jørgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Veiga, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, João Félix, Nkunku, Guiu.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls, Cleary, Lopes, Grace, Honohan, O'Neill, Poom, Watts, Burns, Farrugia, Kenny.