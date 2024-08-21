Chelsea's summer spending spree goes past record 200m GBP after signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joao Felix during the EPL game against Nottingham Forrest in London on May 13, 2023

Chelsea finally landed their long-term target Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, August 21. The English Premier League giants signed Joao Felix for a reported transfer fee of £46m and sold young midfielder Connor Callagher to the Spanish side for £36m in a separate deal.

The Blues continued their summer spree with their tenth permanent signing of the season in the form of Felix. The Portuguese forward arrived at Atletico Madrid for a club-record transfer fee of £113 million in July 2019 but managed to score just 34 goals in overall 131 appearances.

The 24-year-old forward spent six months on loan at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the 2022-23 season where he managed to find the back of the nets only four times in 16 league games. He also spent the entire 2023-24 season on a loan with La Liga giants Barcelona.

Felix's arrival at the Blues highlights their ruthless spending spree in the summer transfer window. Chelsea became the first and only team to spend over £200 million on player signings in the ongoing window which will end on August 30. Pedro Neto arrived from the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the biggest deal of £54m for Enzo Maresca's side.

Chelsea's signings in the summer transfer window 2024-25

Tosin Adarabioyo - free transfer from Fulham Omari Kellyman - £19m from Aston Villa Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - £30m from Leicester City Marc Guiu - £5m from Barcelona Renato Veiga - £12m from Basel Caleb Wiley - £8m from Atlanta United Filip Jorgensen - £21m from Villarreal Aaron Anselmino - £16m from Boca Juniors Pedro Neto - £54m from Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Felix - £46m from Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, six players, including senior figures Kepa Arrizabgala and Romelu Lukaku also arrived at Stamford Bridge after spending the last season away on a loan. With Gallagher departing, the fans expect more exits with Raheem Stirling and Ben Chilwell surplus to requirements.