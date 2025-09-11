Chelsea charged with 74 FA regulation breaches, Premier League club issues statement Chelsea FC has been charged by the FA with 74 breaches related to agents, intermediaries, and third-party investments from 2009-2022, mainly during the Roman Abramovich era. The club self-reported irregularities and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association (FA) with 74 breaches of its regulations, spanning issues related to football agents, intermediaries, and third-party investment in players. The alleged violations cover a period from 2009 through 2022, with most incidents occurring between the 2010/11 and 2015/16 seasons, during Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

The charges come after Chelsea’s current ownership, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, self-reported potential irregularities during their takeover in May 2022. Abramovich had purchased the club in 2003 and sold it to the consortium later.

In a detailed statement, the FA outlined the nature of the charges, citing breaches of multiple regulations, including those governing football agents and intermediaries, as well as rules on third-party investments.

“In total, 74 charges have been brought against Chelsea FC. The conduct that is the subject of the charges ranges from 2009 to 2022 and primarily relates to events that occurred between the 2010/11 to 2015/16 playing seasons,” a statement from the FA read.

Chelsea issue statement

Chelsea responded, confirming that the club has cooperated extensively with the FA throughout the investigation and are close to reaching a conclusion. The club emphasised its commitment to transparency, granting comprehensive access to its files and historical data to assist the FA’s inquiry.

"Chelsea FC is pleased to confirm that its engagement with The FA concerning matters that were self-reported by the club is now reaching a conclusion. During a thorough due diligence process prior to completion of the purchase, the ownership group became aware of potentially incomplete financial reporting concerning historical transactions and other potential breaches of FA rules. Immediately upon the completion of the purchase, the club self-reported these matters to all relevant regulators, including the FA,” read Chelsea’s statement.

“The Club has demonstrated unprecedented transparency during this process, including by giving comprehensive access to the Club's files and historical data. We will continue working collaboratively with The FA to conclude this matter as swiftly as possible. We wish to place on record our gratitude to The FA for their engagement with the Club on this complex case, the focus of which has been on matters that took place over a decade ago,” it was further added.