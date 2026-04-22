Chelsea announce new interim coach after sacking Liam Rosenior following 5 straight defeats in Premier League

London:

Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after the club suffered five consecutive defeats in the Premier League, for the first time in 114 years. Earlier, the club management offered tremendous support to the English manager, but after an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the league, things changed drastically as the higher authority called for a high-profile meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to relieve Rosenior from his duty. Meanwhile, as things stand, the London-based club are seventh on the points table and are seven points behind a possible UEFA Champions League spot.

“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior. On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season," the club statement read.

"This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future," it further read.

Who is Chelsea's new interim head coach?

In the meantime, the club announced Calum McFarlane as the new interim head coach until the end of the season. He served as Rosenior’s assistant in the club. Notably, Calum had initially joined the Chelsea Academy as a new assistant coach to the Under-21s. Earlier, he worked at Southampton as Under-21s head coach and at Manchester City's academy.

After Enzo Maresca was sacked earlier in the season, Calum was named the head coach until Rosenoir took over. During his brief stint, Calum coached against Manchester City. The match ended 1-1.

The club has also confirmed that it’s only a short-term arrangement, as the goal is to find a new head coach in the summer.