Sunday, July 11, 2021
     
Benfica president placed under house arrest for suspected tax fraud

Vieira and three other men are being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card" for possible fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

AP AP
Lisbon Published on: July 11, 2021 16:41 IST
Benfica president Luís Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest late on Saturday until he pays bail of three million euros ($3.5 million).

Vieira and three other men are being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card" for possible fraud, money laundering and tax fraud.

Defense lawyer Manuel Silva told reporters that the president of Portugal’s most successful soccer club denies any wrongdoing.

Benfica is not under investigation.

The 72-year-old Vieira has run the club since 2003.

Former star Rui Costa, who was a club vice president, has taken over its management.

