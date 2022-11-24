Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BEL vs CAN FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium start on winning note as Courtois impresses with penalty save

Belgium started their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note as they edged Canada 1-0 with Michy Batshuayi scoring the winning goal. Belgium, who finished third in the 2018 edition had their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to thank after he made an impressive penalty save to keep his team in the contest. The win sees Belgium top the group as the earlier encounter between Croatia and Morocco ended in a goalless stalemate.

Batshuayi scores only goal of contest

Michy Batshuayi steered Belgium to an unconvincing 1-0 victory over Canada in the opening game of their 2022 World Cup campaign. Playing in just their second World Cup finals, Canada missed a golden opportunity to take an early lead, as Alphonso Davies had a penalty saved.

Belgium striker Batshuayi took full advantage just before half-time as he fired in the only goal of the game, sealing the Red Devils a narrow Group F win in Qatar. Canada lost all three of their games without scoring in their only other World Cup finals appearance in 1986, and their wait for a first point and first goal goes on into their next game against Croatia on Sunday.

Canada were presented with a glorious chance to take the lead on 10 minutes after a Taylor Buchanan strike hit the arm of Yannick Carrasco in the box, but Davies saw his tame effort saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The North American side continued their dominance in the first half, with an ageing Belgian backline creaking time and again in the face of waves of attacks, but they somehow fell behind on 44 minutes.

A Toby Alderweireld punt upfield was not dealt with by the Canada defence, and Batshuayi took full advantage as he brought the ball down in the box with one touch before lashing his second emphatically into the back of the net.

Belgium will be next in action on Sunday (November 27) against Morocco with Canada also taking the center stage on the same day against Croatia.

