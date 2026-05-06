Bayern Munich vs PSG, Champions League semifinal live streaming: When and where to watch clash in India?

New Delhi:

After an action-packed first-leg semifinal at the Parc des Princes, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all set to lock horns against each other in the second leg at the Allianz Arena for a place in the final. The opening semifinal leg was a heart-pumping one, a clash where PSG took a slender 5-4 lead.

If the first leg is anything to go by, the fans can expect another rollercoaster of a ride in the second one, with neither of these two looking to bog down and feel pressured with the magnitude of the occasion. "Frankly, on the field, we too [thought] it was a crazy match. We play football for these kinds of matches, and I think that what we showed was one of the most beautiful matches in the Champions League," PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The intensity that there was, the commitment, the goals. It was just exceptional. And frankly, we expect the same thing, the same match, and even more. We are ready, we have a clear objective, and we will try to get to the final."

PSG are set to miss Achraf Hakimi, who got injured during the first leg, as Zaire-Emery is expected to fill in for him. For Bayern, Serge Gnabry will be the only absentee. Raphael Guerreiro and Lennart Karl and are fit as they have resumed training. The winner of this match will face Arsenal, who defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich vs PSG Broadcast Details

When is the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League 2nd leg semifinal?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG clash will be played on Wednesday, May 6 (Thursday, May 7 as per IST).

At what time does the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League 2nd leg semifinal match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG clash will begin at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST).

Where is the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League 2nd leg semifinal match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs PSG clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League 2nd leg semifinal match on TV in India?

The match between Bayern Munich vs PSG clash will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG Champions League 2nd leg semifinal online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG clash online on the SonyLiv app and website.